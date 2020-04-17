Bruce “Chub” Caldwell 1930 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Bruce “Chub” Caldwell at the age of 89. He passed peacefully at home in Brunswick, surrounded by loving family on April 14, 2020. Bruce was born in Brunswick on May 30, 1930; the youngest son of Charles and Gertrude (Metcalfe) Caldwell. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joyce Elliott Caldwell, as well as three children, Celeste Caldwell of Brunswick, Susan Caldwell (Tom Mansfield) of Brunswick, and Stuart Caldwell (Jill Maxcy Caldwell) of Orr’s Island; four grandchildren, Gina Perow, Jeremy Caldwell, Sterling Black and Indumathi Monson; three great-grandchildren, Casi, Sophie and Samuel Perow. Bruce graduated from Brunswick High School in 1948, joined the Navy that December and served four years aboard the U.S.S. Shenandoah during the Korean conflict. At the time of discharge he was a Machinist Mate 1st class. He later worked for Civil Service at Brunswick Naval Air Station, as a member of the Crash and Rescue Crew for the fire department. He retired in 1985 after 29 years of service. A private celebration will be held in the near future as he requested no services. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, his favorite charity.

