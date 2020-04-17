Ruth Schappert Foehring 1933 – 2020 CAPE ELIZABETH – Ruth Schappert Foehring, beloved wife of Robert A. Foehring, died on April 6, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1933 in New York to the late Charles and Elizabeth (Carr) Schappert. She graduated from Saint Agnes High School in College Point, Long Island, N.Y. and earned her BS from the University of Vermont. She taught in the Burlington, Vt. school district for 20 years and loved being a teacher. The children she taught enriched her life and she had fond memories of all of them. She was also both a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader and taught Bible School. She lived in Williston, Vt. from 1968 – 1973, Underhill, Vt. from 1973 to 1995 and then moved to Ocasla, Fla. in 1995. She and her husband had summered in Phippsburg from 1976 to 2007 and loved Maine so much, they moved to Phippsburg in 2013 to begin another exciting chapter in their lives. In 2018 they moved to the Landing in Cape Elizabeth. She loved gardening and was truly gifted. She also loved reading, needlepoint, rug hooking, playing the piano, painting, golf, long walks on the beach and writing short stories. She loved telling stories to make people laugh and loved laughing with them. She and her husband, Bob, enjoyed country western dancing and all their years dancing together. She loved all her family and friends, counting them blessings in her life. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Schappert. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert; four children and their spouses, son Robert C. Foehring and wife Deborah of Memphis, Tenn., daughter Louise White and husband John of Cape Elizabeth, daughter Mary Beth Maydosz and husband Jeff of Alexandria, Va., son Thomas Foehring and wife Deborah of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; and six grandchildren, Christen Becker, Rebecca Ayers, Taylor White, Heather Mulligan and Emily Smart. She also is survived by six great-grandchildren. To share your condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com If you would like to honor Ruth, the family would like you to make a donation in her memory to your community food bank

