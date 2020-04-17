LYMAN – Diane Miller of Lyman, passed away on April 7, 2020 at 4:33 p.m. from heart failure. A cancer survivor, she was a strong, tenacious, fiercely loving individual. Diane was born in Westbury, N.Y. on Sept. 17, 1959 to her mother, Ruth and father, Richard Miller. She was the youngest of four siblings, Richard Jr., Stephen, and Lynne Miller. Diane’s early life was spent growing up in an intentional community in western Massachusetts along with her mother and siblings. There she developed what would later become the moral and ethical fabric of her honest, lovable, funky character. And it was in that time that she developed numerous loving friendships of which many endured throughout her life. Diane achieved a deep sense of purpose and accomplishment through her work. After relocating to Maine in 1981, she spent periods of time working for Renaissance Greeting cards, and Millrock. She worked as assistant manager for Lavally Lumber for much of her adult life and later in sales at Deering Lumber until the decline of her health. Whether at work or out in the world, Diane applied a genuine care and sympathy to everyone she encountered. Her smile lit up a room and her energy made others feel at ease. There was a great humanity in her sense of humor that spoke to her suffering and her joys in life. She loved making friends and spending time with people, conversing, listening to music, and dancing. She loved animals, gardening, fine cuisine, soul music, and the color purple. She was a lover of love and all things living. We are all heartbroken to see her go so soon. Diane was predeceased by her father, Richard Miller Sr.; and her oldest brother, “Richie” Miller Jr. She is survived by her mother, Ruth; brother Stephen, sister Lynne; nephew Mick; and her dog, Sophie. Special thanks to all of her friends near and far who have been there through the difficult times and those that have joined in on the good times. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

