CAPE ELIZABETH – International attorney, Tom Pinansky of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on April 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Eun Jung Kim; his son, Barton; his mother, Suzanne Pinansky, originally from Portland; Maine brothers, Dr. I. Victor Pinansky, his wife Elinore of Acton, Mass., attorney David Pinansky, his wife Harriet of Shavano Park, Texas.He was predeceased by his father, Portland attorney William D. Pinansky; his brother, Richard W. Pinansky and his wife of 25 years, Roxanne Holland.Tom was born in Portland and graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School. From there he went on to get his undergraduate degree from Harvard, Magna Cum Laude class of 1981, and his JD from the University of Pennsylvania in 1985.Tom was a third-generation attorney, continuing the line started by the late Judge Max L. Pinansky. After practicing law in both Texas and Washington, D.C., Tom and his late wife, Roxanne, moved to Seoul, South Korea, where Tom embarked on a three-decade career as an international business attorney. He was a partner of Barun Law in Seoul and also was a highly esteemed “Of Counsel” attorney at Preti Flaherty Beliveau and Pachios, LLP in Portland. There he assisted Korean clients in navigating the U.S. legal system in important U.S. matters. Tom’s impact on international relations and legal practice will be felt for generations. His legacy is well described in the letter received by the family from current United States Ambassador to South Korea, Harry B. Harris Jr.: “He was known . . . as a man of passion, integrity, and zest for life. He demonstrated the best traits of a U.S. citizen abroad . . . While in his role (as a member of the Board of Governors of the American Chamber of Commerce) . . . he selflessly promoted rule of law in South Korea . . . His stellar reputation was such the U.S. Embassy relied on him . . . for many years.” In addition to his work as an attorney, Tom served on the boards of a several global companies and was a member of international legal organizations. He was most recently an arbitrator for many international business disputes, serving on the board of directors of ALFA International, a global network consisting of 150 independent law firms that includes 80 U.S. law firms and 70 member firms from other countries. Tom loved Cape Elizabeth and Maine. Taking after his father, a former Maine state tennis champion, Tom played varsity tennis in high school, was the lead tennis instructor for the Harvard Recreational Department. From there he went on to be the head tennis professional at Eastpointe Country Club in Florida before attending law school.He also loved his house in Cape Elizabeth, but most of all he loved people. He had the ability to make friends from all over the world. But nothing compares to his love for his son Barton, his wives, Roxanne and Eun Jung, his mother, and his brothers. Funeral arrangements are pending. You may offer your condolences online at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine (www.hospiceof southernmaine.org), or a cancer research nonprofit with a specialty in sarcoma research.

