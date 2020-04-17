Lois Jane Matthews 1941 – 2020 HARPSWELL – Lois J. Matthews 78, died in the early morning of Wednesday March 25, 2020 with her loving husband, Bart, by her side. Born Lois J. Price on Sept. 18, 1941 in Birmingham, Ala. to Maurice and Anne Price. Soon after the war her family moved to Detroit, Mich. where Lois graduated from high school in 1959. After graduating, Lois attended Bob Jones University. She later moved to Massachusetts where one fine spring morning she met Charles “Bart” Matthews in the North Attleboro Church of The Nazarene, the couple were married Dec. 19, 1964 in Pontiac, Mich. Lois and Bart bought and renovated a home in Norton, Mass. while being employed at the Foxboro Co., Bart as a machinist and Lois as an accountant. In 1966, 1969 and 1970, sons David, Doug and a daughter Pam were born. In 1971, the Matthews moved with Bart’s parents, Charles and Lena, to Harpswell. In 1974 Bart and Lois moved their children into a brand new home they built on Cundy’s Harbor Road. Bart began a thirty year career at BIW and Lois at Sears in Brunswick. Lois was a tireless worker. She later worked at LL Bean in Brunswick to ensure her children would have a college education. Lois and Bart were members of the East Brunswick Baptist Church and later became members of Midcoast Baptist Church. Lois was faithful in all she did. She was devoted to her Lord in attending church prayer meetings and cooking for church suppers. She had a lovely soprano voice and she loved to praise God in the church choir, especially during Christmas and Easter. She loved her husband and family without any regard for herself. Lois worked to make a welcoming home to all, always providing an uncritical ear, friendship and devotion. She followed her mother in that she loved to sew and make “goodies”, that is something sweet-usually chocolate. Lois served others her whole life. She died after an extended illness in which others, namely her husband, Bart, had to serve and care for her. It was an honor to serve one so giving and kind as Lois, she taught us in life and death what it means to serve. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles “Bart” Matthews; her children David, Doug and Pam; a sister, Beverly Henke; her grandchildren, Ben Matthews, Carrie Getrch, Alicia Rogerson, Margarita Matthews; and four great-grandchildren. Private interment will be in the Cranberry Horn Cemetery. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.brackettfh.com.

