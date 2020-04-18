BIDDEFORD – Yvette Ouellette, 91, of Saco, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford. She was born in Hartford, Conn. on Nov. 14, 1928, a daughter of Romeo and Blanche (Doyon) Cote. At the age of 1, Yvette’s family moved to Canada for four years and lived on their family farm. At the age of 5, they moved to Biddeford. After school, she was employed by a bakery in Biddeford. At the age of 22, she married her first husband, Raymond Ledoux on June 2, 1951. The family moved to Connecticut for 12 years and moved back to Maine in 1963. She and her husband Ray owned and operated Rayette Apartments in Biddeford for 35 years. Ray passed away on Nov. 11, 1985. On June 9, 1989, she married her second husband, Joseph Ouellette. They enjoyed vegetable gardening and traveling together. Joseph passed on May 16, 2016. Yvette loved her family and the time they spend together. The family has created many special memories that they will hold on to and cherish forever. She will be sadly missed. Mrs. Ouellette was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish. She was predeceased by her first husband, Raymond Ledoux and her second husband, Joseph Ouellette; and by three brothers, Fernand, Raymond and Donald Cote. She is survived by three sons, Ronald R. Ledoux and his wife Sandra, Mark R. Ledoux and his wife June and Steven D. Ledoux and his wife Linda, two brothers Paul Cote and his wife Ann and Norman Cote and one sister Pauline Ouellette. She is also survived by six grandchildren Karina, Tom, Allison, Katie, Earle and Casey; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Yvette’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

