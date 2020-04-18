PORTLAND – The short, but impactful life of Jordan Assunta O’Malley began on Oct. 24, 1990, at the Osteopathic Hospital of Maine, in Portland. To say that her parents, Jeana and Robbie O’Malley, and extended family, were thrilled, would be an understatement. She met the entire O’Malley crew within the first five minutes of her life, and it was love at first sight. She paved the way for her six younger cousins, who were her first six best friends.She was an avid reader (from the time she was four years old), as well as a profoundly creative artist. Jordan was a gifted painter, writer, and poet. Her beautifully heart-wrenching poetry was the product of her vast life experiences, love of reading, and stunning vocabulary.She also excelled in expressing her fierce loyalty, and love of her family and friends. If you were fortunate enough to know Jordan well, then you knew a silly, hilarious, mischievous, genius, with a contagious laugh, and a smile that could light up a room.She was, however, open about the daily struggles that she faced. Jordan painfully battled her invisible enemy for many years, and sought out all options traditional and alternative medicine had to offer her. It was certainly not for a lack of will that Jordan succumbed to her demons on April 8, 2020, and, while heartbroken, her family and friends are comforted to know that she is finally at peace. Jordan is predeceased by her father, Robert M. O’Malley; her paternal grandfather, Robert W. O’Malley, and her maternal grandmother, Doria Thornley.She is survived by her mother, Jeana O’Malley, her step-father, Tim Potvin; her paternal grandmother, Kathleen O’Malley and her husband, Kostas Denbow, her maternal grandfather, James Rathburn; and many close, loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. If love could have saved her, she would have lived forever. As we mourn our beloved Jordan, we ask that you reach out to a friend in need, seek help if you’re struggling, and start talking to your children about the dangers of drugs, early and often. A celebration of Jordan’s life will be held when it is safe to gather.

