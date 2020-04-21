A sign along Route 35, between Kennebunk and Lower Village, offers thanks to those who continue to work and serve during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Schumer: Deal reached on major parts of $500B virus aid
-
Kennebunk Post
Brick Store Museum invites community participation
-
Kennebunk Post
A salute to front line workers
-
Uncategorized
Firefighters battling Buxton house fire
-
Nation & World
Publicly traded firms get $300M in small-business loans