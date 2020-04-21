Buxton firefighters are battling a house fire Tuesday morning near the town line with Scarborough.

The fire at 33 East Wind Drive was reported around 7 a.m. and firefighters remained on scene shortly before 8 a.m.

East Wind Drive is located off Portland Road, near the intersection of Route 22 and Broadturn Road. Portland Road is closed in the area immediately around the fire scene, according to a public safety dispatcher.

No other details were immediately available.

