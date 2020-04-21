The Brick Store Museum is looking for the public’s input on a variety of projects this spring, from community diaries (which need entries) to telling stories to curating exhibitions. In its Community Diary Series, this online survey tool asks people to answer questions about their own histories, including a “Diary” about their own parents, and one discussing the “History of Play,” which will soon be turned into a publication for use by today’s families and students looking for time away from the screen.

Additionally, the museum is creating a new art exhibition based on public selections of favorite poems. The museum seeks suggestions of favorite poetry or classic sayings to match to pieces of art in the museum’s collections. Suggestions can be emailed to [email protected] The staff will curate the show either online or in the gallery, depending on the extent of the COVID-19 closures.

The museum’s Digital Learning Center, home to all of the above activities, can be found at www.brickstoremuseum.org. The site also includes a live Storytellers Circle every Thursday at 6 p.m. (visit www.brickstoremuseum.org); podcast history episodes; digital lectures on local history; and an Archives Corner that features 19th century cookbooks to try making recipes at home and 18th and 19th century documents, which staff invites visitors to help them transcribe pieces for the collection.

Since 1936, the Brick Store Museum in downtown Kennebunk has celebrated local history, art and culture through exhibitions, education and programs. The museum’s new website features is a resource of activities and explorations for ages 1 to 101. For more information about programs and other digital activities, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

