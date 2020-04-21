Mercy Hospital
Henry Edward Emmons, born Jan. 26 to Benjamin and Simone Emmons, Sr. Windham. Grandparents are Lani Kelly of Windham and David Swartzentruber of Bangkok, Thailand. Great-grandparent is Mary Harris of Windham.
