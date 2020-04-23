LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Barry A. Berlin, 71, of Louisville, Ky., and formerly of Haverhill, Mass., died Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, in Kentucky.He was born in Lawrence, May 15, 1948, son of the late Morry and Marilyn (Engel) Berlin.Barry graduated from Haverhill High after a year at Sheffield Prep School. He then went to Monmouth College for a year and graduated from Nason College with a degree in business and Marketing. He finished his education with a degree from UNH in hotel beverage and food management. He also has a degree from the University of Vienna in Austria. An avid skier, Barry was a ski instructor in New Hampshire for a period of time.He worked for big corporations, Sheridan, Marriott, and Hyatt just to name a few. He travel all over this country working including, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Diego, Huston, Los Vegas, and finally landing in Louisville. During his stint with big business he worked in Kuwait and Australia, too. Barry had little time for hobbies but he did like his cars. He got a 12 cylinder Jaguar and then two or four Porches, finally ending up with several BMW M series sedans. His survivors include his wife of seven years, Danalee J. “DJ” (Fowler) Berlin of Louisville, Ky., two brothers, Steven Berlin of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and Tony Godino of San Francisco, Ca., sister-in-law, Andrea Berlin of Maine, two nephews, David Berlin and his fiancé Samantha Blake, Michael and his wife Dr. Angela Berlin and a niece, Chelsea Berlin.Funeral Services will be private with burial in Children of Israel Cemetery, Haverhill. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer and Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill and Bradford. To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com

