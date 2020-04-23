GRAY – Weston A. Shaw passed away April 17, 2020, at Clover Manor in Auburn. He was born November 29, 1931, a son of the late J. Howard and Vylma (Dudley) Shaw. Wes attended Portland Schools and received his GED after serving the National Guard from 1951 to 1953 in Tripoli, Libya, in North Africa. Wes belongs to the 104th AC and W SGN Assn and was a member of Highland Cliff Advent Christian Church where he served as an elder for 18 years.He started working for Milliken Thomason in August 1953 and also Wetterau Company IGA wholesalers as a truck driver until his accident in April 1984, retiring on permanent disability. Wes belonged to Gray Post 86 American Legion.He is survived by his children; Howard Shaw and his wife Christy Ray, and Judie Langevin and her husband Conrad; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren in Oregon.A private graveside service will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Wes’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Wes’s name may be made to Highland Cliff Advent Church96 Highland Cliff RoadWindham, ME 04062ORGray Fire & Rescue125 Shaker RoadGray, ME 04039

