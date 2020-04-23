WPD honors Olson
Sgt. Brian Olson has been named employee of the quarter at the Westbrook Police Department.
Olson supervises the department’s field training program, training new officers and acclimating them to the department.
He is the union president and works “diligently on behalf of his members while fostering a productive relationship with the administration,” the department posted on Facebook.
Olson is the day shift patrol supervisor and responds to serious calls. He leads a team that functions and performs at a high level, according to the posting.
Race won’t be held
The Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club’s annual Patriots Day road race will not be rescheduled this year.
The race had been set for April 20.
“We ended up canceling it this year since the schools shut down and canceled the track,” race director Owens McCullough said.
