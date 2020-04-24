SCARBOROUGH — The Scarborough Downs general contractor, Crossroads Holdings, LLC, is proposing a 190-acre, multi-use plan for two distinct districts in the property.

On April 15, Crossroads Holdings, LLC showed the Planning Board an updated master plan of the planned Town Center North District and Haigis District within the Downs.

Dan Bacon, of Crossroads Holdings, LLC, said that about 90 acres are planned to be developed in the space and 100 acres will be open space. There would be 72 acres of open space north of town center, 36 acres of open space closer to Haigis Parkway.

In the presentation to the board, Bacon said that the Haigis District would be mixed use, meaning no more than 50 percent of the area would be residential and would exclude single-family and two-family homes.

The Town Center North District would have the same mixed-use standards, said Bacon. He said there would be minimal setbacks to engage with streets and sidewalks.

Bacon said that the developers feel honored that WEX, Inc is moving into the Downs. In February, the Town Council approved a $2.25 million credit enhancement agreement for the company to move to Scarborough.

“This is a really unusual time in everybody’s lives and also the economic and development world,” said Bacon. “So we’re working really hard to activate this project for that user and to proceed with a permitting process that keeps us on track for an incredible anchor for the project.”

The lot closest to Haigis Parkway is most likely to be commercial, Bacon said, with a possible hotel and sports complex.

The Planning Board asked Bacon and Crossroads Holdings, LLC about plans concerning buffering and certain planned roads and streets.

Planning Board Member Roger Beeley asked about affordable housing for seniors, if there would be a challenge incorporating units.

The type of structure wouldn’t matter when deciding on affordable homes, Jamel Torres, assistant town planner, said.

“I think it’s pretty exciting at this stage,” Beeley said. “You guys have to be pretty excited about what’s going on. I think it looks great.”

