BATH — Chocolate Church Arts Center continues its “Live from Home” series with indie-rocker Xander Nelson and comic Johnny Ater, who will stream live performances on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Both performances start at 7:30 p.m.

The shows will be streamed on the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page, and will be free to watch. Audience members will be encouraged to donate to help the organization recover revenue lost due to postponed shows, as well as to support the performers, many of whom are also facing canceled shows and loss of income. All donations will be split evenly between the Chocolate Church Arts Center and the performing artist.

Xander Nelson, with his fusion of pop-punk and blues swagger, entered the New England music circuit in 2017. Though he is normally joined by his three-piece band, this will be a solo show from the Berklee College of Music graduate. Nelson and his band have released two critically acclaimed EPs – 2017’s “A Dull Roar” and 2018’s “See You On The Other Side.” Their single “You Got A Problem” has received extensive airplay on radio stations throughout Maine and beyond.

Stand-up comic Johnny Ater, a lifelong Mainer, offers up hilarious and honest stories about life, family, relationships, and his colorful local friends. The comedian also offers light-hearted swipes at himself and his fellow Mainers, and is known for his expressive “rubber face.”

Tickets are not necessary for the “Live at Home” concerts. Audience members may visit the Chocolate Church Arts Center’s Facebook page at the time of the show, and they will be directed on how to watch. The Chocolate Church Arts Center will continue to announce upcoming performers in the next few weeks.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: