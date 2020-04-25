SACO – Richard “Dickie” Blaney died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was born on Factory Island in Saco, Maine on February 19, 1940, the son of Thomas Louis Blaney and Rhea Edith (Aubin) Blaney. He attended Old Orchard Beach schools, and worked for most of his career as a union Master Plumber for Acme Engineering. Dickie worked on several, large-scale plumbing jobs, including the Richards Wing addition at Maine Medical Center and The Observatory and Weather Center atop Mount Washington.Dickie was a devoted family man. He loved his children, nieces and nephews. He also had a close network of cherished friends. Their interests were mostly outdoors: hunting, fishing, camping and snowmobiling. Dickie loved traveling, nature and gardening – he won the largest pumpkin contest at The Cumberland County Fair in 2000 with a champion gourd weighing 794 pounds. Dickie was a member of Saint Margaret’s Catholic Church and Good Shepard Parish of Old Orchard Beach, The Camp Ellis Rod and Gun Club and The Biddeford Saco Elks Lodge. He also loved playing cribbage.Dickie was a humanitarian at heart. For 30 years he was a call man and then captain for The Old Orchard Beach Fire Department, and was incredibly proud to serve with brave men and women and was personally credited with saving many lives. He was also the “Bakemaster” at many local downeast lobster bakes. Dickie was predeceased by his parents, two brothers: Thomas and Martin, two sisters: Elaine (Blaney) DeGrace and Dorothea (Blaney) Spencer, and is survived by his wife: Judith (Vigue) Blaney of Dayton, Maine. He leaves behind two children: Kimberly Blaney and her spouse Anne Cardale of South Portland, and Paul Blaney of Oakland, California as well as two grandchildren: Griffin Cardale and Alice (Quinn) Cardale, two stepsons: Michael Vigue and wife Stephanie, Christopher Vigue and wife Rebecca, and four stepgrandchildren, Samuel, Evelyn, Katherine and Owen. Also surviving are two brothers: Ronald J. Blaney of St George, Utah and Daniel E. Blaney and wife Gail of Old Orchard Beach, brother-in-law, Maynard DeGrace of Old Orchard Beach, and sister-in-law, Theresa (Chenard) Blaney of Southington, Connecticut, as well as many nieces and nephews.The Blaney family would like to thank the warm-hearted staff members of The Landing at Saco Bay assisted living facility, as well as those at Hospice of Southern Maine for their outstanding care and support.Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco, Maine. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to the Old Orchard Beach Funeral Home, Portland Ave, Old Orchard Beach. For those wishing to place condolences please go to www.oobfh.com Donations can be made to The Old Orchard Beach Fire Department at 136 Saco Ave.Old Orchard Beach,Maine 04064, or toThe Goodwin’s Mills Fire Department481 Goodwins Mills Road #7524Lyman, ME 04002

