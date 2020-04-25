AUBURN – Judith A. Swanson, 75, of Yarmouth passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Clover Manor. She was born in Portland on Jan. 21, 1945, the daughter of Everett Stephen Swanson and Leona Mary (Stewart) Swanson. Judith graduated from Scarborough High School, took classes at Casco Bay College and had been employed by L. L. Bean for 28 years, most recently as a Quality Control Inspector. She loved the ocean and enjoyed traveling many years to Grand Manan Island with family and friends. She loved food, particularly lobster and scallops, and had to have her ice cream at Martel’s in Saco each year. Judy enjoyed reading her Bible, making muffins and her famous family recipe for chocolate pudding, and always wanted to be "on the go" visiting with family and friends. She went to the Assembly of God Church in Portland for many years and also taught Sunday School at the Nazarene Church in Yarmouth. Her faith along with her family and friends were everything to her. Judith is survived by her sister, Mary Thurlow of Mechanic Falls, her sister-in-law, Vickie Swanson of Mechanic Falls; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friends, Dawn and Chad Merrill. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Stephen, David and John Swanson, sister, Carolyn Frost Lunt; and special friend, Evelyn Stoddard. Services will be private. Arrangements are under the are of Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

