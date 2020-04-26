MONROE – On April 18, 2020 we lost a man of God and the heavens received a true blessing. Donald was an amazing father, husband, grandfather and friend. He was born to the late Emile and Thelma Bernard on Nov. 4, 1949 in Sanford.Donald is survived by his wife Michelle Bernard; daughters, Stacey Dunn, Lucia Gillen, and Krista Stevens; grandchildren, Kelcy Miller, and Tyler, Zackary and Brandon Gillen. In his extended family was his sister, Lorraine Pike.Donald enlisted into the service in 1966 where he proudly served his country as a Marine in the Vietnam War in 1967. He was wounded very badly in 1968, but by the grace of God, lived to tell his story. In 1991, Donald was saved and became a Christian. He was healed in 1992, which turned his life around completely. He was shown his way to the Crossroads Church in 1996 and started his Missionary work in 1997.He went to Renose, Mexico to build a Pastor’s home and medical clinic. He expanded his ministry to the Ivory Coast in the late 1999 with his brother in Christ, Pastor Rick Arnold. Donald was tireless in his desire to help those in need.He made his final mission trip to Uganda, Africa. Once there, he promoted “Reach the Unreached Ministry”. With the help of his church members at the Abundant Harvest, Jon Beam and Dave Baker, they improved water quality, and fixed many roads. He was also partnered with Pastor Wally Horton in Missionary America. Donald had a unique ability to recognize the moment when people were in need, and then went the extra mile to help them. He wanted everyone to know and realize the return of Jesus Christ is at hand, and the signs of the time on this earth and in the heavens is ordained by God. God is in charge. If we cry out to Him in repentance and obedience to His word, He will hear us, save us, and deliver us from this present world of sin and death.Donald’s devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle, and ultimately gave him peace. He will be deeply missed, but we rejoice he is no longer in pain and has finally gone home. We know in our heart of hearts, that he is watching over us all.In keeping with Donald’s wishes there will be no services. Arrangements by Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home Bucksport. www.mitchelltweedie-young.com

