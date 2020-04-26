SCARBOROUGH – Bob died peacefully at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. Due to the Corona Virus lockdown at the facility, no family was allowed to be with him when he passed.Bob was born on Dec. 17, 1925 in Queens, N.Y. to Edward and Elsie (Notter) Fleury. Bob was a veteran of World War II. He worked for the National Weather Service in Portland for 33 years. He always like to say he was retired more years than he worked there.Bob began playing golf at the South Portland Municipal Public Golf Course, which was known as the Larry Rowe’s Course. It was there that he met his friend of 50 years, Miles Baker. Bob spent many years playing golf at Riverside Golf Course in Portland and Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth.He also enjoyed hunting, playing racquetball and squash at the YMCA, as well as jogging in the Portland area. He enjoyed many summers with family and friends at their summer camp on Highland Lake in Falmouth and equally enjoyed spending several weeks each winter with his wife on Hilton Head Island, S.C. While there, they also enjoyed visits from their sons and extended family. We all enjoyed Sunday Champagne Brunch at Reilley’s.Bob was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Patricia J. Fleury; and his brother, Ed of Long Island, N.Y.Bob is survived by his four sons, Robert C. Fleury and his wife Cheryl of Liberty Hill, S.C., Bruce E. Fleury and his wife Lynda of Hixson, Tenn., Brian J. Fleury of Springfield, Mass. and Ronald J. Fleury of Portland; along with his grandchildren, Christine R. Girard, Jennifer Cote, Aaron, Jeremy and Andrew; and great-grandchildren Meghan, Victoria and Alex.We would like to thank the staff at the Maine Veterans Home for their care of our father in his final months.A memorial service and burial with Military Honors will be at a future date. Arrangements will be under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home. To share memories or to offer online condolences to Bob’s family please visit, www.athutchins.com In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to theBob Woodruff Foundation1350 BroadwaySuite 905New York, NY 10018The Bob Woodruff Foundation helps veterans affected by Covid19.

