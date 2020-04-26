FALMOUTH – Elizabeth A. Watson, 55, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, surrounded by her loving family. She had been diagnosed with Mesothelioma last summer.Elizabeth was born in Ancon, Panama, on Aug. 3, 1964, the daughter of L.H. and Mary (Bourgoin) Dudley. Growing up, she attended schools in Iceland, Germany, and Virginia while her father was in the Navy. She graduated in 1982 from Prairie Community High School in Iowa.Moving to Maine, she completed study in practical nursing at SMVTI in 1985. In 1994, she received her Bachelor of Arts in social work from the University of Southern Maine. When her sons were older, she worked at the family business Handyman Equipment Rental. In January of 1990, she met her husband, Bradford at a surprise birthday party her friends were having for their husbands. She danced with Brad, and they talked for a while that evening. Two months and six dates later, Brad proposed to her, and she accepted. They were in love and happily married for 30 years. Elizabeth lived with passion and love in her life. Her greatest joy was being able to stay home and raise her two sons, Jacob and Nathaniel. She loved seeing the world through their eyes: reading books together, playdates with friends, hikes, camping, and going to the beach. For Elizabeth, every day was a new adventure. Throughout her life, she made so many dear friends and loved to spend her time with them. Elizabeth was quick-witted, funny, and had a great sense of humor. She was dedicated to living her life to the fullest by constantly seeking out new experiences. She was a source of strength to many and was always available to her friends and family to lend an ear or a shoulder to cry on. She said, “People will teach you who they are; you only have to listen.”She enjoyed painting, making stained glass, writing, teaching herself to read music, and playing the ukulele. She joined the “Flukes,” a ukulele band based in Falmouth and enjoyed wonderful friendships there while singing and playing at concerts.She also enjoyed her time with friends at her writing and book clubs. Elizabeth participated in many outdoor activities including kayaking, mountain climbing, and yearly camping trips with family and friends. She took up running and completed several half and full marathons.While she was always looking for something fun to do, some of her best days were spent relaxing by working in her garden with her two beloved cats. Elizabeth was an avid fan of word games and puzzles. If she asked you to play scrabble and you said yes, chances were you would come out on the losing end. She is survived by her husband, Bradford M. Watson of Falmouth; sons, Jacob R. Watson of Falmouth and Nathaniel M. Watson of Falmouth; her father and mother L.H. and Mary Dudley of Bath; brother, Stephen Dudley of Bath; and several wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins. Thank you to the doctors and the staff of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Maine Medical Center Cancer Institute, and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for all of your assistance and care in fighting Elizabeth’s cancer. A special thank you to all of her close friends who supported her; you always lifted her spirits with your kindness. A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be held at a later date when all of her family and friends can gather together. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the International Mesothelioma Program at Brigham and Women’s Hospitalhttps://giving.brighamandwomens.org

