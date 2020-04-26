SARASOTA, Fla. – Phillip Jones passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 surrounded by his family in Sarasota Fla. Phillip was born in Portland on Feb. 23, 1941 son of William and Vivian Jones. Phil grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland high school in 1959. He was captain of the football and basketball team. He met his wife, Joan, in high school and they married April 1 1960. Phillip went on to the University of Maine and continued to play football and received his master’s degree in education. He taught health for over 36 years at Portland High School. Phil also coached varsity football and softball at Portland High School. He won multiple state titles in softball. Phil loved to golf in retirement and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.Phillip was predeceased by his son, Michael S Jones; his parents, William and Vivian Jones, Edward and Florence Whittier and Marjorie Carpenter.He is survived by his wife, Joan Whittier Jones; his son, David T. Jones; his daughter, Melissa Jones her partner Susan Ingram; and his grandsons, Michael and Benjamin; his brother, David Jones and his wife Cherie and their children, Matt and Lindsey and their children and spouses; as well as his sister, Sylvia and her husband Derrell Clark and their children, Mark, Cindy and Carrie and their children and spouses. Private burial will be at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home in Sarasota Fla. In lieu of flowers or donations the family requests contributions be sent to Alzheimer’s Association.

