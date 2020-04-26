CAPE ELIZABETH – Norman R. Jordan Jr., 85, passed away on April 19, 2020, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.Norm was born on Aug. 21, 1934, and was a life-long resident of Cape Elizabeth. He lived in the home that belonged to his parents, Norman R. Jordan Sr., and beloved mother, Dorothy H. (Simpson) Jordan. Norm graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School and served in the U.S. Army as a Traffic Analyst. He was stationed in Virginia and New Mexico. He was awarded a Good Conduct Award and a Sharpshooter Award. He worked at Jonesy’s Mobil Station as a mechanic and plowed in the winter until his retirement. Norm had a special love for the Jordan family flower garden (aka The Farm) which has been open to the public since 1985. He spent many hours working on the farm and had a propensity to tell historical stories; often to flower-picking customers. He operated the flower stand on the honor system for the citizens of Cape Elizabeth.Norm had much pride for his family. He was a founding member of the Jordan Family Association, often helping family members with genealogical searches and the making of the family tree. He was also a member of the Cape Elizabeth Historical Preservation Society, The Odd Fellows, and the Cape Elizabeth’s Lions Club. Norm received the Ralph T. Gould Citizenship Award in 2017.Norm enjoyed making recipes passed down in the family. He was known to bring strawberry cream cheese pie to his meetings. His holiday candy, piccalilli and jam from the garden were also family favorites. Norm is survived by his former wife, Althea Foss of Portland, and their four children, Greg Jordan of Cape Elizabeth, Chris Jordan of Windham, Becky Jordan of Florida, and Ben Jordan of Clearwater, Fla.; grandchildren, Greer, Ryan, Silas, Hayden, Hannah, Paul, Walter, and Ayla. He was predeceased by his younger brother, David S. Jordan of West Willington, Conn. Norm will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the Cape Elizabeth Community. The family will be having a memorial service in the form of a traditional lobster bake this summer in the Jordan Family Garden.Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

