LITCHFIELD – Polly Latham, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 19, 2020, formally of Salem Street in Portland. Polly was born on Aug. 6, 1932 in Brooksville, the daughter of Ralph and Felice Reynolds. She moved to Portland as a young adult and met her one true love, George “Eddie” Latham, and they were married on July 14, 1952, and the next 67 years they spent together. Polly was a huge presence in the family’s life and will be truly missed.In her younger years she liked to knit, go to yard sales with her sister, Anne, and camp with the family and kids at Kokatosi Campground. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Eddie; son Dickie, daughter Donna, son-in-law Ralph; her cats, Beckett and Emily and her two chickens, both named Ethel.We will miss her nightly question before bed, “Are the cats in, Are the chickens in?” God Bless you, Mom. You may offer your condolences or share your memories of Polly at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous