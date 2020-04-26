PORTLAND – Edward J. Dubail, 87, passed away on April 7, 2020. He was born in Portland, son of Edward F. and Eileen (Campbell) Dubail. Ed was educated at Cathedral Grammar School and graduated from Cheverus High School.He enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict and served aboard the S.S. Yellowstone.He met and married Gloria Fasulo, his wife of 65 years. Ed started his career as a teller at Canal Bank, retiring as purchasing agent from Key Bank in 1994.A devout Catholic, he was a long-time member of the choir at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and a communicant of St Pius X Parish, (Our Lady of Hope) until his passing.Ed and Gloria raised their three children in East Deering, a community filled with close-knit neighbors and large extended family.Edward was predeceased by his parents; brother, Richard Dubail and sister, Patricia Nueslein.He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his two daughters, Mary Keller and husband Jerre, Theresa Lavigne and partner Mickey Cote, and his son Joseph E. Dubail; grandchildren, Jerome Gignac, Joanna Gignac, Joseph Dubail and Ella Dubail; great-grandchildren, James Gignac and Garrett Turner; his brothers and sisters, John Dubail, Edna Stewart, Robert (Louise) Dubail, Marjorie (Ted) Walsh, sister-in-law, Georgia Dubail, brother-in-law, John Nueslein; sisters-in-law, Sister Mary Fasulo RSM, and Assunta Fasulo; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.Ed loved spending time with his family and friends on countless outings, traveling with Gloria and their family, hosting weekly and holiday dinners. He was an avid sports fan and was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s greatest fan. The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Russo and the staff of Mercy Hospital Unit 5B for their kind and compassionate care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Pius X Church. Arrangements are by A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions may be made to, Our Lady of Hope Parish673 Stevens Ave.Portland, ME 04103

