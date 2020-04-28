St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Connor James Ouellette, born April 7 to Ashley and Andrew Ouellette of Lewiston. Grandparents are Dorothy and Jeff Shafran of Portland, Kathy and Brian Stuart of Mariaville, Carla Martin of Lewiston and Paul Ouellette of Auburn. Great-grandparents are Maureen Moss of Bangor, Charles and Audrey Allen of Zepherhill’s Fla., and Donna and Guy Martin of Lewiston.

Mid Coast Hospital

Duncan Allen Palmer, born April 9 to Dillon Clayton Palmer and Ciera Madison Williams of Brunswick. Grandparents are Christina Knee of Brunswick, Maine and Tracy Williams of Harpswell. Great-grandparents are Dot and Al Williams of Harpswell and Kathleen and Bobby Bailey of Brunswick.

Henry David Heidebrink, born April 9 to Benjamin David and Andrea Bravo Heidebrink of Brunswick. Grandparents are Stephen Bravo and Christie Bravo and Kenneth Heidebrink and Karen Heidebrink, all of Wolfeboro. Great-grandparent is Marilyn Heidebrink of Walbridge, Ohio.

Cameron Nadine Freeman, born April 17 to Steven W. and Nicole Dawn Freeman (Holman) of Woolwich. Grandparents are Ron and Tammie Holman and Matthew and Julie Stevens, all of Bowdoinham. Great-grandparents are Ron and Julie Holman of Bowdoinham and Richard and Joanne Stevens of Topsham.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: