Mainers are fortunate to have Betsy Sweet as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat on the ballot this November. She truly offers a “Sweet Deal,” with decades of experience crafting and implementing policy.

Having worked on family medical leave and Maine Clean Elections, she plans to work toward universal health care, improve federal elections, prioritize environmental stewardship and have young adults offer time in national service for debt-free public education beyond high school.

Betsy will work to make life “the way it should be” in Maine and across this country. Join me in selecting her in the July 14 Democratic primary.

Katie Huntington

Newcastle

