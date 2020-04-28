I am sick and tired of people being called “right wing,” “left wing,” “liberal” or “conservative,” “Democrats” or “Republicans.”

After Donald Trump and this pandemic, isn’t it about time we just became “Americans”? Then maybe we would be great again.

Wayne Elliott

West Bath

letter to the editor
