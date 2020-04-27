An estimated 88,000 people, approximately 62,000 men and 26,000 women, die from alcohol-related causes annually, making alcohol the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States. The first is tobacco, and the second is poor diet and physical inactivity. https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/publications/brochures-and-fact-sheets/alcohol-facts-and-statistics

This is more than drug overdoses. I don’t think it is healthful for you to promote alcohol consumption by publishing a Bar Guide and Pub reviews, which are more frequent then restaurant reviews.

Alcoholism is a serious public health problem which you neglect because of economic issues.

James Schutz

Cumberland

