“Thank you.” You are the hundreds of people who have made my life full, enriched my soul and allowed me to stretch the capacity for caring that we all carry within. You have been my patients.

Every day I call upon my medical education and learning that evolved during the decades we have spent together. But my doctoring skills came from elsewhere; I know not where. The ability to listen, invite openness and honestly care cannot be taught. These essentials are not work – they just flow.

Although my role is penned as “your doctor,” in truth the sharing of life experiences has enriched me. You have taught what is important: family, friends and the need to own our choices. You have showed me hope and resilience but reminded me that we have limited capacity. You have given insight into the challenges of chronic disease, grief, mental illness and loneliness. Most of all, you have taught me that we are all equal. I know not your religion, politics or wealth but respect what you bring with you.

I hope that our time together has left some indelible improvement on your life, as it has mine. Some of you I have helped bring into this world; for others, I have been present in the final days; you all will be remembered. Our past has laid a foundation that will support my future endeavors. In this time of uncertainty, we must enhance our communal well-being. The common thread is to honestly care.

Jeffrey Aalberg, M.D., M.S.

Cumberland Foreside

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: