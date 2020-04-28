DOVER, N.H. – Paul R. McQuade, 88, of North Conway, Dover, N.H., and Pinehurst, N.C., died of complications from COVID-19 Monday, April 20, 2020, at Bellamy Fields, Dover, N.H. after a brief illness.He was born September 20, 1931, in Lowell, Massachusetts the son of the late Bernard J. and Mabel M. (McManus) McQuade. Mr. McQuade was a graduate of Lowell High School, and the University of New Hampshire, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Accounting.He was initially employed at General Motors in Michigan as an accountant, returning to New Hampshire to work in the automobile business at Rowe Chevrolet. In the 1970s he became a real estate investor and developer in Rollinsford and Dover. He was a Rotarian and past President of the Dover Rotary Club. Paul served as a NH State Legislator and Dover City Councilmen. In January of 1980 Paul was Appointed Commissioner for the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission by then Governor John Sununu. He was Chairman of the PUC from May 1983 to June 1985, and then Commissioner from June 1985 until he resigned in January of 1986. In 1987 he became Executive Director of the New Hampshire Housing Authority. After serving the State of New Hampshire he returned to manage his real estate business. Paul especially enjoyed the coast of Maine and his many friends at Drakes Island. He and his wife, Sally were active members of Webhannet Golf Club and Cape Arundel Golf Club. In the cooler months he and Sally enjoyed their many friends in Pinehurst, N.C., where they were also members of the Pinehurst Country Club. Family members include his children, William McQuade and his wife Patty, Douglas McQuade; and three grandchildren.Mr. McQuade was predeceased by his wife, Sally R. McQuade, brothers, Charles F. McQuade, and George W. McQuade.

