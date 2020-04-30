KENNEBUNK – New COVID-19 pandemic rules announced Tuesday, April 28 by Gov. Janet Mills, including a prohibition on gatherings of more than 50 people, prompted organizers of the Kennebunk bicentennial festival to reschedulethe celebration – again.
It will be held June 2021, said Kathy Ostrander Roberts, chair of the Bicentennial Committee.
The 200th birthday celebration, which coincides with Maine’s bicentennial, was originally scheduled for the latter part of June, and then, as the pandemic continued, rescheduled to Aug. 22.
A later date in 2020 seemed unworkable, given the onset of cooler temperatures, organizers said.
Now, it will take place in June 2021, said Roberts.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Coastal Journal
Bath-area school district eyes further budget cuts in light of pandemic impact
-
Local & State
Rockland considers closing Main Street to allow merchants to sell outside
-
Local & State
Maine CDC reports 39 additional cases, one more death from COVID-19
-
Life & Culture
Press Play: Listen to ‘Deliverance’ by Sara Hallie Richardson & Amarantos Quartet
-
Local & State
Mainers may have limited access to dental services under reopening