KENNEBUNK – New COVID-19 pandemic rules announced Tuesday, April 28 by Gov. Janet Mills, including a prohibition on gatherings of more than 50 people, prompted organizers of the Kennebunk bicentennial festival to reschedulethe celebration – again.

It will be held June 2021, said Kathy Ostrander Roberts, chair of the Bicentennial Committee.

The 200th birthday celebration, which coincides with Maine’s bicentennial, was originally scheduled for the latter part of June, and then, as the pandemic continued, rescheduled to Aug. 22.

A later date in 2020 seemed unworkable, given the onset of cooler temperatures, organizers said.

Now, it will take place in June 2021, said Roberts.

