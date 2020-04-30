KENNEBUNK – The Select Board is considering asking voters to sell a part of the 15 Portland Road property purchased to bring in revenue in the next fiscal year.

Voters overwhelmingly authorized the $825,000 purchase of the 5.1-acre property in November 2019, using existing funds. The property fronts Portland Road (Route 1) and abuts the Kennebunk Police Station at 4 Summer St. While there are no firm plans for the property, town officials have noted it could serve as a location for the town’s public safety departments, which are crowded at their current locations, or perhaps a town hall.

The property contains a 10-room, 1820 home with more than 4,000 square feet of living area. Town departments have toured the structure, Wayne Berry told fellow Select Board members during discussions April 28, and have said they have no use for it.

Citing a revenue shortfall pegged at $732,000 by town finance officials in the fiscal year that begins July 1, Berry said the town could sell the house and a portion of land and add money back into the municipal coffers. He asked Select Board members to have Town Manager Mike Pardue investigate the possibilities of a sale.

“We’re looking at authorizing the town manager and community development engineer to look at the possibilities of splitting off the house and a minimally sized lot … and then come back and give us an overview.,” said Berry.

Board member William Ward asked if there would be problems creating a driveway on Route 1 for the town’s portion of the land if that were to happen.

“There’s plenty of frontage,” said Berry. “There is a fair amount of frontage north of the building to use as an exit and entrance to the rear property, and there’s another entrance near the meetinghouse, as described in the deed.”

Pardue noted that when the property was first appraised it was in two parcels and at that time the house and 1.5 acres was appraised at $465,000.

“I have not been involved at what the possibilities are there,” said board member Ed Karytko.”There’s no plan in place (for the property).”

“This is costing us to heat and maintain,” pointed out board member Christopher Cluff. “We need to sell it or tear it down. I’m afraid we’ll create a NIMBY (not in my backyard) situation if we put a police station there or fire trucks start to roll.”

Berry and Chair Blake Baldwin noted the house is located in the Historic Preservation District, so it would be unlikely to be torn down.

Baldwin said the property could be sold with covenants that include future uses of the town-retained portion, so those considering purchasing the house would have full knowledge that public safety vehicles could be involved.

“We went through that property, and it is clearly in poor condition,” said Baldwin. “We could put much needed cash in our coffers and put it back on the tax rolls.”

Karytko said he isn’t against selling the property, but believes the town needs a strategic plan for it first.

“I have a lot of questions,” said Karytko. “I’m not in a rush to sell that property.”

The vote was to 6-1, with Karytko casting the dissenting vote.

Berry pointed out that vote merely authorized the town manger to look at the possibilities and advocated for a warrant question on the July 14 ballot, but after some discussion, and a message from Town Clerk Merton Brown that July was not possible, the board is not looking at a November ballot question.

“So, we’re not rushing into this, we’ll have the luxury of doing this right,” said Baldwin. “The need in November will be as great, probably more so.”

“Good luck in selling in the market after November,” said Berry.

