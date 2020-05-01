PORTLAND – Eula Mary Reynolds of Portland passed away peacefully from natural causes, Saturday, April 4, 2020. Eula was 95 years old and a resident of Bella Point in Freeport.Eula was born on May 22,1924 in Merrill. Eula was the daughter of Nellie Estabrook Smith and Walter Smith. Eula had three sisters and four brothers.She is survived by one sister, Ramona Rockwell White of Smyrna, and preceded in death by her brothers, Eddy Nickerson, Ira Nickerson, Ronal Smith and Lionel Smith and her sisters, Marguarite Nickerson and Josephine Nickerson Bragg. Eula worked for the Osteopathic Hospital in Portland as a charge nurse for 20-plus years. After retirement she was a visiting grandmother for Portland schools. Eula played basketball in high school and enjoyed riding motorcycles. Eula loved being around children and animals.Eula had two children, James Hosford of Thomaston and Darlene Pagtakhan of California. Both children have preceded their mother in death but are survived by their spouses, Sherri Hosford and Chris Pagtakhan.Eula is survived by 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aunt Eula “Peggy” will be greatly missed by her niece, Wendy Joe Mckay of Portland and nephew, Durwood Bragg of Cumberland, both of whom visited her frequently through the years.Eula will be laid to rest next to her mother in the Smyrna Cemetery in Smyrna, later this summer.Eula will be remembered as an independent, opinionated woman who lived life to its fullest.

