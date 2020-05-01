TOPSHAM – Marion L. Mitchell, 88, of Topsham passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. She was born on January, 10 1932, to Emil and Lucy (Gillhooley) Nelsson in Portland, Maine, and graduated from Portland High School. Marion was devoted to the Catholic Church and often was involved in activities put on by St. Cecila’s Church in Clearwater, Florida, where she lived for 29 years. She loved quilting and spending time with her family in Maine during the summers.Preceding her in death were her parents, loving husband, Donald E. Mitchell Sr., and two sons, James and Gregory Mitchell.Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Donald E. Mitchell Jr. of E. Sebago, Maine, David M. Mitchell of Yucaipa, Calif. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Jeremy Mason and wife Rebecca, Matthew Mitchell with his wife Kristen, Mary Porter with her husband Nik, Curt Mitchell with his wife Cassandra, Brian Mitchell with his wife Darcy, Brandon Mitchell and his wife Bethany, and Zachary Mitchell, as well as her great-grandchildren, Hazel Porter, Evangeline Porter, Argus Porter, Ella Mason, Jack Mason, Lauren Mitchell, Brady Mitchell, Greyson Mitchell, and Kai Mitchell. Also, several daughters-in-law including, Amy Mason, Robin Mitchell, Penny Mayo, Beth King, Joanne Mitchell.Online condolences can be left for Marion’s family at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

