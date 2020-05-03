Editor’s Note: It’s a good time to read – we’ve a deep need to feel connected, need something to do when everything’s closed, or perhaps just require distraction from anxiety and fear. So we’re asking Mainers to tell us, in their own words, what they’re reading and why. This week we bring you ERIC G. ZUELOW, Chair the Department of History and Philosophy at the University of New England.
“Earlier this year, the University of New England awarded me a grant to develop several environmental history courses. Great timing! I have a bedside table filled with fantastic things to read.
“Tom Wessel’s ‘Reading the Forested Landscape’ stands out. It’s accessible and entertaining. Each section begins with a drawing of a New England landscape and the chapters teach us how to identify what these spaces tell us: whether it was burned, subject to blights, logged and so on, as well as when these things happened. The idea of reading a landscape is exciting. An old farmer’s wall is no longer just a picturesque row of stones; it tells a story about a few decades during the early 19th century. When Napoleon defeated the Portuguese, who held the world monopoly on merino wool, he created a global “sheep fever.” Starting in 1810, farmers raced to capitalize by raising sheep. They built the walls to control their flocks and inspectors traveled around making sure that the carefully constructed rows of stone met certain legal criteria. It didn’t last long, two or three decades. They over-grazed. A lot of the exposed rock that we know so well is the result. The soil blew away. This book transforms the way one experiences the woods.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food
Homefront: Home-baked bread is within your grasp
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Heeding COVID-related limits now will prevent need for more later on
-
Columns
Maine Observer: A morning run with a Freeport Olympian
-
Business
Are hair salons low-risk? Maine says yes; other states disagree
-
Outdoors
Ask a Naturalist: Waxwings prefer fruit, but will certainly snack on a few insects
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.