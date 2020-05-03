Gorham police say a teenager who was reported missing by her family last week has been located and is safe.
Abrianna Alfiero, 14, of Gorham was reported missing on Friday, but Gorham police, in a post on the department’s Facebook page, said the girl has since contacted her mother.
The police department thanked the community for sharing information about the missing teen and for their “thoughtful comments.”
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
In televised town hall, Trump says vaccine will be available by year’s end
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Sopranos’ star Joe Pantoliano struck by car while walking
-
Local & State
Two of Maine’s biggest, most popular agricultural fairs still in limbo
-
Local & State
Missing Gorham teenager has been located
-
Nation & World
Faced with 20,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits