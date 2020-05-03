WINDHAM – Beverly J. Rumo (McCormick), 75, was born on March 24, 1945 in Portland. Beverly was the only child of Paul J. McCormick Jr. and Althea Gray McCormick. Beverly passed away at home on Wednesday April 29, 2020 with loved ones and her beloved cat, Pearl, by her side.Throughout her life Bevy worked at The Maine Savings Bank, The Courier Free Press, The Suburban News, H.P. Hood and SMART Child and Family Services.Bevy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going out to eat and shopping. Bevy always had an unwavering affection of the beach, the sand and Lighthouses. Towards the end of her journey she was able to accomplish many adventures that were on her bucket list. She loved music and was always the first one out on the dance floor. Her laugh was infectious and her smile would light up a room.Bevy is survived by her daughter, Karen Rumo of Windham and her son, Paul Rumo of New York; her ex-husband and friend, Anthony Rumo of Windham; granddaughters, Alyssa Carroll, Kayla Carroll and Emily Rumo, grandsons, Zachary Rumo, Kevin Carroll Jr. and Keith Carroll; her great-granddaughters, whom she loved spending time with, Ava, Aria and Nova Carroll-Smith; many cousins and extended family and dear friends.A very special thank you to the amazing team of doctors and nurses at Southern Maine Dialysis, Maine Medical Partners Medical Oncology and Windham Primary Care. And not to be forgotten her very special “dialysis family”.We would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Wasserman, Dr. Ketchum and Dr. Stockwell for their continued care and support. Due to current events the date and time for a celebration of Bevy’s life will be determined at a later date. Karen and Alyssa will announce the details when they become available. To express condolences or to participate in Bevy’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In remembrance of Bevy any donations can be made to the Kidney and Cancer Center/foundation.

