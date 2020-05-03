PORTLAND – Philip A. Cook, at the age of 101, passed away peacefully, May 1, 2020, at Birchwood Assisted Living in Portland. He was born in Calais on Oct. 19, 1918 to John Aton and Cecile (Clark) Cook.Phil graduated from Calais Academy in 1936, followed by his departure from Calais in 1937 to join a major store in Fall River, Mass. He stayed in the Boston area managing multiple stores. There, he met “his million dollar baby” at the counter of the 5 and 10 cent store. He and Ruth Griffin married in April, 1942 and were married for 62 years.Phil leaves behind five children, Philip, Carol (George) Mayle, Robert (Poppy), Judith, Cynthia (Gary) Hawkes; four grandchildren, Jennifer Cook, Stephine Sousa, Chris and Philip Cook; and four great-grandchildren, Will, Alex, Nichole and Chloe, whom he dearly loved. He also leaves behind Faith Rogers, his beloved companion of 15 years, and her extended family.Phil’s career as a retail manger was interrupted by his service in the U.S. Army Air Corp from 1942 to 1945. He graduated from Moody Field, Ga. as a pilot and proudly flew B-17s during his tour, including flying with his crew to England and back.Phil returned to the chain store as a store manager and was promoted to the Portland store in 1956. It was during this period that Phil decided to start his own store, the Gray Thrift Shop. The next year, he was joined by a partner, Stanley Sampson; the two had a very successful partnership for 25 years running the Casco Country Stores and being members of the Cumberland Wholesalers. Stanley retired 1982 and Phil in 1988, but the Cooks continued to operate the stores as Ace Hardware until 2017. Phil was a founding member and president of the Gray Plaza Shopping Center, which grew from a two unit to 16 during his tenure. Phil was an active member of North Deering Congregational Church, Woodfords Club, Triangle Lodge No 1, A.F. and A.M., the Scottish Rite Valley Club of Portland and Riverside Golf Course. He was past member of Kora Temple, Lewiston, Portland Country Club, Fairlawn Country Club, Poland and Portland Masonic Club. He also enjoyed his past membership in the Lake Bernadette Golf Club and the Wimbledon Greens HOA during the 10 years he and Ruth spent in Zephyhills, Fla. After Ruth passed away in 1994, Phil returned to Florida to Seven Springs Golf and Country Club, where he proudly shot his age.He will be sorely missed by his loving family for whom he was always a guiding force and an involved parent. His favorite activity was spending time with friends and family.The family of Philp Cook would like to say a special thanks to staff and friends at the Birchwoods. Also, the Northern Light Hospice for their loving care.Funeral services will be held at Jones, Rich and Barns Funeral Home at a later date due to Covid 19. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Phil’s online guestbook. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Gray Fire and Rescue.

