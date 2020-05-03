NAPLES, Fla. – David Merson Prolman of Naples, Fla. and New York City died at Avow Hospice on April 28, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was born in 1936 in Laconia, N.H., son of Louis and Polly Merson Prolman.David attended the University of Maine, followed by service in the U.S. Army. A proud veteran, he made lifelong friends with several of his army buddies.After the army, David went to work in Maine at his parent’s small summer resort, the Martha Washington Inn. Many of the siblings’ best anecdotes recalled their days working long hours at the inn and their frugal father joking, “I raised my own help.”David continued his education at Babson College and Boston University Law School. He practiced law in Nashua, N.H., sat as Nashua District Court Judge, and was president of the Nashua Bar Association. He was a founder of the Colonial Trust Company. He also served as chair of the board of directors of Rivier College.David then switched gears, joining a client and friend to create a successful real estate development partnership in southern New Hampshire.In addition to his professional career, David took on the mission of getting persecuted Jews out of Russia. Through a chance meeting, David enlisted the assistance of a New York congressman and facilitated the challenging process of bringing dozens of families to New Hampshire. He and his brother Earl, along with volunteers from the local synagogue, found them jobs, housing, transportation, education, and health services.Later on, lured by the promise of balmy breezes and beautiful beaches, David and his wife Marjorie moved to Naples, where he soon began his mediation practice, Mediation Resolution. David’s late-in-life career may have been his most satisfying. He loved mediation; working with outstanding colleagues on memorable cases. Considered fair-minded, and highly regarded by members of the legal community, David mediated over 5,000 cases throughout Florida.David enjoyed his many travels with friends, but none more so than with his grandchildren, Alex and Cameron. Together with Marjorie, the foursome shared adventures throughout the world.David always lived life fully. We remember his warmth and charm, generous spirit, intelligence, and especially, his tan. He cherished his family and wide circle of friends, including Herb Cohen of Kennebunkport, his best friend from the fourth grade who remained like a brother until the end of David’s life.He will be mourned and missed by Marjorie; son, Andrew Prolman and daughter-in-law Peg of Manchester, N..H., daughter, Susan Prolman of Washington, D.C., son, Charles of Brookline, Mass.; grandsons, Alex Prolman of Durham, N.C. and Cameron Prolman and partner Sera Stackpole of Somerville, Mass.; brothers, Norman Prolman and wife Karin of Framingham, Mass. and Earl Prolman and partner Barbara Drukman of Naples and Nashua; brother-in-law, Fred McManus and wife Linda of Naples; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.He was predeceased by sister, Arlene Oppenheim of Barnstable, Mass. and sister-in-law, Marilyn Prolman of Nashua.Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a memorial will be held at McSorley’s Old Ale House at a later time.Donations in David’s name may be made to theAlzheimer’s Support Network,660 Tamiami TrailNorth #21Naples, FL 34102(http://www.alzsupport.net/Donate.html)

