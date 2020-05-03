WINDHAM – Richard H. Meade IV, 39, of Windham passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 unexpectedly from an underlying heart condition.The son of Tony and Linda Direnzo, Richard was born Feb. 27, 1981 in Portland. Growing up in Portland, he was quite proud of his roots. Graduating Portland High School class of 1999, leaving a lasting impression.Richard carried around a larger than life personality and sense of humor that kept everyone on their toes and enough laughter to last an eternity. He truly lived his life to the absolute fullest. Richard had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and significant way. He was one of the most hardworking men you’d ever meet. Managing WagonMasters in Scarborough for nearly seven years, providing for his family, who he loved beyond words.Richard was always available with a helping hand to a friend in need. Being the life of any party, he enjoyed outings with family and friends, and above all else, golf. An avid golfer, Richard spent many hours on the green swinging clubs and likely causing a scene.A once in a lifetime friend, loving son, brother, and uncle, an incredible father and devoted husband, Richard leaves behind his wife, Whitney Meade; and three sons, Tyler, Jayden and Brody; his mother, Linda Direnzo; brother, Michael Greene and fiancé Ericka Connor, sister, Melissa Greene; as well as a niece and nephews, Lillian McPherson, Michael Greene Jr. and Logan Young, all of Windham; mother-in-law, Dawn Dorr of Limington, and father-in-law, Matty Direnzo of Buxton. Richard was predeceased by his father, Anthony Direnzo; twin sister, Darla Meade; biological father, Richard Meade III; grandparents, Neily and Ruth Doucette; and uncle, Michael Hatt.Due to the current pandemic conditions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.To express condolences and to participate in Richard’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

