SACO – John Littlejohn, 94, of Saco passed away Monday April 27, 2020 at Seal Rock Healthcare facility in Saco. He was born Feb. 14, 1926, the son of Harry and Maude Dodge Littlejohn.John was born in Massachusetts, and then moved to Portland. He left school at a young age to help out with his father’s grocery store and restaurant where he met the love of his life, Eleanor.He also delivered newspapers, sold Table Talk pies and worked at B&M Baked Beans. For many years, he worked for Humpty Dumpty Potato Chips in Scarborough where he retired.John enjoyed visits with family, tinkering, painting, yard work, and Sunday drives.He is predeceased by his wife, Eleanor; a son, Dennis Littlejohn and a daughter, Janice Hutchins and daughter, Karen Allen.He is survived by a son, James Littlejohn and his wife Alice of Westbrook; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at Forest City Cemetery when the conditions are better, where he will be laid to rest next to Eleanor.Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with his services.Condolences may be posted to www.dcpate.com

