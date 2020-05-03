GORHAM – Catherine Rebecca Arey Greer passed away in Gorham April 29, 2020, at 101 years of age. She will be missed by many who may have known her as Catherine, Becky, Mom or Grammy. Born in Vinalhaven to Maud (Smith) and Robert Arey she was educated at Farmington State Teachers College and the University of Maine in Portland. She worked as a social worker for the State of Maine and the City of Portland before retiring with her husband John to Zephyrhills, Fla., where they enjoyed golf and many visits with family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. John S. Greer; and two sons, Charles Greer and James Greer.She is survived by John and Pamela Greer of Venice Fla. and Old Orchard Beach, Nancy and Andrew Weiland of NYC and Naples Fla., Robert and Nancy Greer of Tallahassee Fla. and Warner N.H., Judith and Guy Tenney of Bangor, and Thomas and Victoria Greer of Windham; along with many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.She lived a long and happy life, always saying she had “no regrets”. Even while coping with severe dementia, she considered herself to be very lucky.A special thanks goes to the staff at Gorham House who have taken such good care of her for the past 14 years. When asked, she always had “no complaints” and particularly enjoyed the good food! But more recently she wanted to “go home” and we all take comfort that she is now there. There will be no funeral service. A family gathering will take place at some later date. To express condolences or to participate in Catherine’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com If desired, memorial contributions may be made to theCharles Greer Memorial Scholarship Fundc/o Old Orchard Beach High School40 E Emerson Cummings Blvd.Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

