BURBANK, Calif. – James “Jim” Mansfield Dubay passed away in Burbank, Calif., on Sunday March 8, 2020, after a long struggle against cancer.Born in Bangor in 1946, Jim was the second of five children of Beryl Mansfield Dubay and Bernard William Dubay. Jim grew up in Cape Elizabeth and graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1965. He distinguished himself as a national merit finalist and a dedicated athlete in baseball, basketball and track.Jim attended the University of Maine until 1968 when the U.S. Army called upon him to spend three years working in advanced electronics. After duty in Germany, he returned to the University of Maine where he earned a degree in business administration, played on the basketball team and joined the TKE fraternity.After college he worked as an examiner for the Department of Banking and Insurance in Vermont and later became a manager for Prudential Insurance Company in Atlanta, Ga. In Atlanta, Jim met and married Jan Williams, and they had four sons. A devoted family man, Jim also pursued his entrepreneurial inclinations working in real estate developing commercial and residential projects. He enjoyed playing guitar, writing, engaging in robust philosophical discussions, and spending time with family. He is survived by four sons and one grandson. His eldest, Adam, resides in Nashville, Tenn. with wife Paige and their newborn son, Remy; sons Chad, Jared, and Alex live in the Atlanta area. Jim is also survived by two brothers, Kenneth and Brad, sister, Karen Holly and sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Todd Centybear; cousins, Nancy Rice and Susan Mansfield; and many friends from New England to New Zealand. Memorial services for Jim will be held in Southern Maine in late summer. You may contact family via Margaret Centybear, [email protected] may be made in Jim’s memory toDisabled American VeteransP.O. Box 14301Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301or by calling 859-442-1340

