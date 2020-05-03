PORTLAND – Norma Charlotte Spodak, nee Rubel, was born May 25, 1930 in Wilmington, N.C. to Dorothy and Harry Rubel. Just shy of her 90th birthday, Norma succumbed to the Coronavirus April 30, 2020 at the Maine Medical Center. Always hopeful, intellectually curious, and full of life, she inspired her family to realize their dreams today instead of waiting for tomorrow. Norma was predeceased by her husband Joel Spodak.She was a loving and devoted mother to her daughters, Lois Porta and husband Daniel Porta of Portland, and Barbara McGraw and husband Alton McGraw of Shrewsbury, Pa. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Martin Rubel of Philadelphia. Norma was adored by her four grandchildren, Louie, Joseph, Ben and Jackson; and blessed by five great-grandchildren, Joel, Leo, Vivienne, Melania and Angelo. Norma was a wise and remarkable woman. She gave the best hugs. She enjoyed playing golf, collecting fine art , and even into her 80s would always have a hot tip on a good stock. She overcame enormous personal obstacles and helped others to do the same. Throughout her life, Norma was committed to her family and took great joy in bringing people together. A New Yorker, Floridian, and finally, Mainer, Norma was always active in her community, frequenting the theater and local events. She lived her life showing all of us how to be the best person we can be with grace, compassion and generosity. We are heartbroken and devastated to lose the matriarch of our family. Norma will be laid to rest at Temple Beth El Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

