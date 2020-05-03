CUMBERLAND – Nancy Prouty March, 69, of Cumberland, mercifully went home to the Lord on Sunday morning, April 26, 2020. Born Dec. 14, 1950, in Willimantic, Conn. to George and Elinor Prouty, she grew up in the house built by her father, near plenty of woods to explore and streams to fish.After graduating from E.O. Smith in Storrs, Conn., she enrolled in the Early Childhood Education program at Eastern Connecticut State University. Nancy began her long career in education as a librarian working the State of Connecticut Book Mobile, then later, for the first children’s library at Jonathan Trumbull Library in Lebanon, Conn.Nancy married Daniel March on Feb. 5, 1972 in Lebanon, Conn. Together, they had two sons, Nathan and Andrew. The March family moved to Maine permanently in 1985. Shortly after, Nancy began working for Yarmouth Elementary School where she taught for 25 years.Nancy loved being a mother, grandmother, and aunt. She had an amazing ability to connect with young people. She was thoughtful, kind, and considerate. As a teacher she was invested in her students for whom she was a life-long mentor and friend, maintaining relationships that have lasted decades.Throughout her life Nancy never lost her childlike sense of wonder. She had the heart and soul of a poet and mystic. She was always reading, always connected to nature. She appreciated spending time on the lake, or near the ocean. She enjoyed walking, kayaking, camping, and searching for sand dollars on the beach. She had an appreciation for art and the natural beauty she encountered all around her. She loved picking rhubarb, blueberries, peaches, and apples, making Christmas cookies and wreaths, pressing leaves, taking pictures of flowers, and finding four-leaf clovers. She was proud of her garden and the things she grew.Even as a young girl she had an innate spiritual sense. Baptized Catholic by her mother when her father was away on a hunting trip, Nancy learned to pray the rosary and went to Mass with her Protestant grandmother. Her faith deepened considerably after retirement when she found a home at Parish of the Holy Eucharist where she was involved in many activities and ministries, including the Ignatian Prayer group, Charismatic Prayer, and Religious Ed. She found great satisfaction and purpose in her ministry to the people at Bay Square Assisted Living Facility in Yarmouth.Nancy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Daniel March; her two sons, Fr. Nathan March, a Roman Catholic priest of the Diocese of Portland, Andrew March and his wife Jill of Otisfield, and their four sons, Caleb, Avery, Timothy, and Oliver; and her brother, David Prouty, and his wife Jane, of Mansfield, Conn. She is survived by several nieces and nephews; many friends, colleagues, and former students.She is predeceased by her parents, George and Elinor; and brother, Thomas Prouty. Nancy touched the lives of many people.Unfortunately, due to COVID19 restrictions, a public gathering will have to be postponed until a later date.Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Nancy’s online guest book.

