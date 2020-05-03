EAST WATERBORO – Roberta Lee LaPage, 67, a lifelong resident of Waterboro and beloved wife, sister, mom, and aunt, passed knowing she was loved in the comfort of her home on April 30, 2020. Being the consummate gardener, Roberta was blessed to see the first daffodils and birds returning, announcing the arrival of spring.Roberta was born on Feb. 28, 1953 in Saco, the third of four girls born to Roberta and Elizabeth (Place) Abbott. She grew up in a tight knit family with family values which embedded her daily life. Roberta was a graduate of Massabesic High School, class of 1971. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert, and they had just reached their 46th year of marriage. Roberta pursued a career right out of high school with Union Mutual (now known as Unum) and enjoyed working there until her retirement in 2015. Roberta took great pride and enjoyment from maintaining a meticulous yard and working in her flower gardens. Roberta was a down to earth woman. No frills and tell it like it was person. Shortly after marrying, she found herself in need of a kidney transplant and after only a few months on dialysis, became a recipient of a transplant that gave her the freedom from dialysis for 30 plus years!She is lovingly survived by her husband, Robert LaPage Jr.; niece, Cheyenne; sisters, Gaye Littlefield and husband Gordon, Linda McNamee and husband Bruce, sister-in-law, Jackie Campbell and husband Larry, brother-in-law, Raymond Gray; nieces, Angela Littlefield (who drove her to the hospital in Boston), Melina Richards, Amy Noble, Heather Glidden, Amanda Thornton, Kathy Carroll, Tracy Gray and nephews, DJ Sawyer, and Jonathan Campbell; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. To read a complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.comThe Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

