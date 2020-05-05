The Common Ground County Fair, one of Maine’s most popular fall agricultural showcases, will not host an event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual fair in Unity, held the third weekend after Labor Day, is the signature event of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) and draws tens of thousands of visitors.

Only a few days ago, organizers were holding out hope that they might be able to keep the fair on the schedule, but they announced their decision Tuesday.

“Governor Mills’ gradual plan to restart Maine’s economy has provided information and clarity about the months ahead as the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” fair director April Boucher said in a statement. “At this time the guidance we have received, along with information from our fellow Maine Agricultural Fairs, has led us to the decision to pursue a virtual fair and not have an on-site event this year. This decision takes into account the safety and need for advanced planning for our community and allows us to begin planning a marquee virtual event.”

More details about the virtual event will be released in the coming weeks.

Organizers hope next year’s event, which coincide with MOFGA’s 50th anniversary, will be bigger than ever.

Several other fairs have canceled their events, according to the Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs, and more are likely to follow.

Boucher, in her statement, said the decision was not made lightly but based on facts and feeding from the community.

“Our community is what makes the Common Ground Country Fair a vibrant and engaging celebration of rural living,” she said. “They are in the forefront of our minds as we monitor the pandemic and make this decision.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: