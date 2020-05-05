Congratulations to Kennebunk High School students, staff

To the editor,

U.S. News & World Report just ranked Kennebunk High School as the second best high school in Maine.

Further, the high school was ranked in the top 10 percent of all public high schools in the whole United States. Specifically, 1,553rd out of almost 18,000 public high schools.

First, I would like to congratulate the entire Kennebunk High School staff and students. For that matter, all 600 RSU 21 employees and the 2,400 students in our district should be given three cheers as well.

Think of it. This could not have been accomplished without the continued long-term commitment to excellence by not only the administration and staff, but obviously the hard-working students and, for that matter, from underlying support by our whole RSU 21 community.

Jack Reetz

Arundel

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous