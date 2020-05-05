Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.

Mon. 5/11 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water District

Mon. 5/11 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Tues. 5/12 4:30 p.m. Teen Center Advisory Committee

Tues. 5/12 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 5/13 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 5/13 5:30 p.m. Elementary School Budget Committee

Wed. 5/13 7 p.m. School Board

Thur. 5/14 5 p.m. Cable Television Committee

Thur. 5/14 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed. 5/13 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee

Thur. 5/14 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Topsham

All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

