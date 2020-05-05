Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.

Mon.  5/11  5:30 p.m.  Brunswick/Topsham Water District

Mon.  5/11  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Tues.  5/12  4:30 p.m.  Teen Center Advisory Committee

Tues.  5/12  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  5/13  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  5/13  5:30 p.m.  Elementary School Budget Committee

Wed.  5/13  7 p.m.  School Board

Thur.  5/14  5 p.m.  Cable Television Committee

Thur.  5/14  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed.  5/13  10 a.m.  Bandstand Committee

Thur.  5/14  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

All meetings are canceled until further notice unless other noted at topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

filed under:
bath maine, brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles